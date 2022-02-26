Aaron Rodgers dedicates moving text to Shailene Woodley

The quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgerstouched millions of hearts with the text he dedicated to his ex-fiancée, the actress Shailene Woodleythis Tuesday morning. The 38-year-old football player extolled the positive that there was in his courtship with the “Big Little Lies” actress with a tender photograph of the two.

It was in the middle of 2020 when it became known that Aaron Rodgers was dating Shailene Woodley, and a year later, the quarterback referred to her as his fiancée. But although the love story ended in 2022, her gratitude and affection for her lives on.

“@shailenewoodley, thank you for letting me haunt you the first few months after we met and finally letting me reach out and be a part of your life. Thank you for always supporting me, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you know, and for showing me what it’s like.” unconditional love, I love you and I’m grateful,” he wrote.

The message was, in reality, an opportunity to express his gratitude for the good things in his life and for the people who have added peace and love to him.

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude to some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some photos from the last beautiful year,” he began. Aaron Rodgers.

And it ended like this: ‘To everyone else, spread love and gratitude, beautiful people, and read a book from time to time too. Love and peace”.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley They were considered a power couple: he has twice been named the NFL’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 campaign, while she acted in one of the most watched Amazon series, “Big Little Lies”. He has also dated actress Olivia Munn and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. She was the girlfriend of professional rugby player Ben Volavola.