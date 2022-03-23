Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven First leaked images!

Kraven is being filmed and we can already see what Aaron Taylor-Johnson will look like in the SONY/Marvel movie.

After the success of Venom in 2018, in Sony are expanding this Marvel Character Universe which in the comics are related to spider-man. Therefore, they will soon release Morbius by Jared Leto, Kraven by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and madam web by Dakota Johnson.

Now, Kraven is in the middle of filming and recently an action scene with twice as many was leaked Aaron Taylor Johnsonbut now we can see the first images of the main actor.

It’s low quality but I may have found a set photo of Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the Kraven set (Source: @SSUWikiFandom) pic.twitter.com/PvScCytVBG March 22, 2022

A video showing a chase through London from the the Kraven the Hunter set (Source: r/London) pic.twitter.com/xfsTNFtD5L March 20, 2022

Production sheet for Kraven the Hunter (under the name Spiral) (Source: @KravenSource) pic.twitter.com/8UEbXT0Zdc March 20, 2022

Unfortunately they are not of the best quality, but still, we can get an idea of ​​what it will look like in the movie. Hopefully, soon we can see him with his typical comic skins, which are sure to be impressive on the big screen.

What will the story be about?

For now, we have few plot details, but we do know that the movie is directed by J C Chandor with a script of Matt Holloway. While in the cast stand out Aaron Taylor Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, Ariana DeBose like Calypso fred hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon, Christopher Abbott like The Foreigner and Russell Crowe who will play the father of the protagonist.

The film will be an origin story, but Sony He’s already shown that he doesn’t mind changing everything we know about comics. Since they probably won’t use spider-man and precisely Kraven He is a villain closely linked to Spider-Man. So we will see the adventures of the best hunter in the world and how he will have to deal with humans when he prefers to be surrounded by beasts.

Kraven It will be the first movie Marvel which will arrive in 2023, since it will be released on January 13 of that same year. Are you looking forward to seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson perform? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.