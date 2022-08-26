Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) and his forgotten gay kiss

The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of the protagonists of the film Bullet Train and early in his career he made a tape called chat roomwhere he had a gay kiss.

Aaron Taylor Johnson it’s a actor From United Kingdom what have you done various jobs in the cinemaeven a movie where he gave a gay kiss, call chat room (Hideo Nakata, 2010). In 2022 Taylor-Johnson is enjoying success in film Bullet Train (David Leitch, 2022). There he appears with the character tangerine beside Brad PittBad Bunny Y Sandra Bullock.

Taylor-Johnson is known for being an LGBT+ allyso in one 2017 interview with the middle Mr Porter commented the following regarding the equality between people:

“Being a feminist is simply believing in equal rights. Male, female, gay, straight, black, white, we’re all in this together.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his character in chat room

The movie chat room it’s a british production of the year 2010. It was directed by the japanese Hideo Nakatais based on a homonymous play written by Enda Walsh and is part of the suspense genre. In her, Aaron Taylor-Johnson brings to life the main character named William. William is a young man usually self-harms and enter chat rooms with other teens to share their experiences. In the film talks about suicide and the danger of talking to strangers on the internet. LEARN MORE ABOUT AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON’S SEXUALITY AND COUPLE.

In addition to having Aaron Taylor Johnson, chat room has others actors and actresses that complete the cast: Imogen Poots, Matthew Beard, Hannah Murray Y Daniel Kaluya.

The gay kiss between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Matthew Beard

This is a picture of the scene shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Matthew Beard. In it we can see two teenagers who are struggling with mental health issues by the realities that they live in their families. WATCH THE GAY KISSES IN MOVIES THAT MARKED A GENERATION.

Next, we leave you a link where can you see the full scene where the actors took a kiss in the mouth, it happens at minute 1:12. We warn you that the video has sensitive content as it is a story related to a suicide attempt.

Have you seen this gay kiss from the actor?

With information from YouTube and Wikipedia