Aarons and Grillitsch in the sights
ROME – It is not easy to do market in January, with an eye to the balance sheet, which it recorded in June a loss of 185.3 million. But Mourinho expects reinforcements, because in the second half of the season there is the possibility of relaunch Rome. Tiago Pinto has two priorities: the midfielder of quantity and quality and the right-back. For this role you need an alternative to Karsdorp and Rome has also moved for Max Aarons, an interesting young man from Norwich and the English Under 21, who will turn 22 next January 4th. Roma will try to take him on loan with right of redemption, but the English club values the player at around 22 million euros. Aarons makes money € 4 million net per season and he has many admirers: Everton and Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham are interested in him. It seems the London club to have more possibilities, but the interest of Rome is concrete. Dalot was the first choice until a few weeks ago, but with the arrival of the new manager Rangnick he returned to play continuously and Manchester United are reflecting, his sale is no longer safe. Alternatively it remains Henrichs of Leipzig, while it loses altitude Pedersen del Feyenoord. They do not fall within the plans of the Giallorossi club Larsen, offered by Udinese, and Bereszynski, for which there had been some contact with Ferrero, before the legal problems that forced him to resign as president of Sampdoria.
Rome, for the midfield on pole there is Grillitsch
The search for the midfielder has committed Tiago Pinto for months. Having encountered difficulties in tightening for Zakaria, following the change of agent and the inclusion of Juventus, the general manager is carrying out other surveys. In Germany they write about Roma’s interest in Corentin Tolisso of Bayern Munich. The player expires in June, but the Bavarians could be persuaded to let him leave as early as January to return, in part, of the 42 million invested to buy him. The Frenchman is also liked by Inter and Tottenham. This season he made eight appearances and one assist between the league and cups. With Bayern Munich, Roma also did a poll for Marc Roca. But the hottest name remains that of Grillitsch, Austrian contract expiring in June with Hoffenheim. The rumors of a return of Paredes, the Argentine currently at Paris Saint-Germain. It costs and earns too much, even if he has quarreled with Icardi and this could favor his departure.