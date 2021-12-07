Aarons and Grillitsch in the sights

ROME – It is not easy to do market in January, with an eye to the balance sheet, which it recorded in June a loss of 185.3 million. But Mourinho expects reinforcements, because in the second half of the season there is the possibility of relaunch Rome. Tiago Pinto has two priorities: the midfielder of quantity and quality and the right-back. For this role you need an alternative to Karsdorp and Rome has also moved for Max Aarons, an interesting young man from Norwich and the English Under 21, who will turn 22 next January 4th. Roma will try to take him on loan with right of redemption, but the English club values ​​the player at around 22 million euros. Aarons makes money € 4 million net per season and he has many admirers: Everton and Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham are interested in him. It seems the London club to have more possibilities, but the interest of Rome is concrete. Dalot was the first choice until a few weeks ago, but with the arrival of the new manager Rangnick he returned to play continuously and Manchester United are reflecting, his sale is no longer safe. Alternatively it remains Henrichs of Leipzig, while it loses altitude Pedersen del Feyenoord. They do not fall within the plans of the Giallorossi club Larsen, offered by Udinese, and Bereszynski, for which there had been some contact with Ferrero, before the legal problems that forced him to resign as president of Sampdoria.