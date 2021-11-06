AAVE rates v3 | “Yes” Win – Bull Run Soon?

Appointment for11 November next, when the passage of the vote it will bring is certain $ AAVE towards the v3, which includes interesting news also in terms of interoperability with the different chain supported.

The vote has recently opened, but the direction taken is already very clear, leaving very little doubts on the possibility that the governance from AAVE you refuse this interesting and valuable update.

AAVE prepares to introduce Portal – our analysis

AAVE v3: where is the vote and why it will be the next big thing

AAVE it is a protocol of extraordinary utility and strength – which for some time has been activated technologically and commercially also to offer its infrastructure to the world of large companies and institutional investors.

A path, sometimes crossed on the sly, which has contributed to making this protocol one of the most important and prospective in the world of decentralized finance. It is no mystery to the readers of Cryptocurrency.it the great interest with which we follow its evolution. Last, but not least, that of the version 3, whose voting has recently been activated.

Following the model of governance proper of the protocol, the holder and staker of the token $ AAVE they are already expressing themselves on the passage, with an average vote for the yes that is around 99.9%. It would not seem, for the moment, that there is the possibility of reversing the course, with the vote that will close the next 11 November.

The great revolution will be called Portal

And it will be an addition to the protocol that will allow those who use AAVE to burn on a chain gli aToken to then recreate the linked asset on other chains. For a protocol that operates on all major ones blockchain – also in layer 2 – it is a huge novelty, which will add extraordinary possibilities of free movement for those who use it.

It will thus be possible to optimize our use of liquidity on several blockchain. It will also be possible to borrow crypto-assets with a higher collateral factor, i.e. with access to greater liquidity, without prejudice to the amount of collateral required. More mobility and more efficiency, for a protocol that is already the landmark of the whole comparot.

A step that we will continue to follow day by day – because it could be the most important revolution of 2021 he was born in 2022 of the world of decentralized finance. World that despite the new entry will soon have to return to talk not only of AAVE, but also of Compound and other protocols these days less center stage, as well Uniswap.

As for the investment – this could be a catalyst important for a price increase of token $ AAVE in the short, medium and long term. The price has corrected significantly in the last few 24 hours, after a short bull run. Could this be the right opportunity to increase our exposure?