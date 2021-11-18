Abandoned because he is kind, dog locked out of the house -VIDEO

A puppy was abandoned because it was too kind: it did not correspond to the wishes of its owners. The story is creepy.

It might seem like a joke but it is reality and the images of a person tell it video unfortunately went viral in a short time. A four-legged friend was abandoned because too kind and it did not respond to the canons that its owners had in mind. The story of which this puppy is the protagonist is truly incredible and shows all the selfishness that man can sometimes reveal. Just like for humans, even in furry pets, everyone has their own character, their own distinctive traits and their own peculiarities. Pros and cons make a person as well as a pet one of a kind. But it seems that this was not very clear to the owners of this dog. Their ideal of the perfect puppy was far from the furry one they had in the house and their decision was drastic. Obviously there was only him to pay the consequences of everything: the puppy left out of the house unaware of everything.

Abandoned because he was kind: a dog saved by his neighbors

The tender did not bark and growled enough dog abandoned because too kind. His sweet and tender character did not appeal to his owners who would have wanted a much more aggressive dog. As if it could pick from a catalog and send it back as a parcel, its owners have decided to drive away the furry one.

The puppy was literally kicked out of the house as the video pictures show. He stayed there waiting for someone to open the door again but it didn’t. The hours and days passed but the puppy remained motionless there. So the neighbors called the volunteers of Love Furry Friends Rescue Ukraine that arrived on the spot they tried to convince the puppy to go away.

The little dog did not want to move and so the now former owners were also contacted with the hope that they had changed their minds. But nothing to do: there was already another more aggressive dog in the house capable of guarding. In the most total despair dictated by the situation, the volunteers took away the puppy who, thanks to their support, is slowly recovering. All his guardian angels hope that he will soon find a sweet family like him, deserving of his love.

