Abandoned cars in Spain: the “cemetery” includes BMW, Alfa Romeo and Lancia

There are a couple of BMW that have made history, some Alfa Romeo which would entice fans of sporty youngtimers, of the Launch for lovers of the Turin brands and also models Jeep for off-road lovers. There is everything and more in an old dealership Tarragona (Spain) : but those cars are not for sale. Well, I’ve been there for who knows how long, abandoned to dust and rust. And the channel cameras YouTube M539 Restorations he discovered and filmed them.

The first BMW M5 in history

It is a huge collection of classic cars belonged to the owner of the concessionaire himself; cars that were stored in a shed adjacent to the dealership, where they were found. The most represented brand is BMW, since it was an official dealer of the Bavarian house. The best known and most valuable piece is the M5 E28, the first M5 ever, with its 6-cylinder 286 horsepower, one of the fastest cars in the world in the 1980s. But there are also the 850i And 750i E32which boast the thrust ofM70, the first V12 in BMW history.

A deep and complete restoration is needed

Then, as mentioned, a ‘Alfetta 70s, a more modern one GTV6Lancias, Jeeps but also Citroen and the NSU Ro 80, which won the Car of the Year award in 1968. In short, there is something for everyone. Too bad the cars are in unpresentable conditions, covered with dust, dirt, with obvious damage to the bodywork; and we can only imagine the restoration work that would serve to put the engines and mechanics back in order. But it is also true who who has the opportunity could take advantage of it for a complete restoration, thus giving new life to these old pearls of motoring.