Abandoned is not cancelled, its creators assure after the latest rumors

abandoned It’s not… abandoned, confirms Blue Box Game Studios. The independent developer of this survival game for PS5 has come out of the speculation of the last few hours after finding that many messages on Twitter dedicated to the characteristics of the title had been deleted. If a year ago many players found supposed connections between abandoned and a Kojima Productions project, now the community is more inclined to think that it is some kind of scam or at least an unfortunate promotional campaign.

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52— BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

“We have been bombarded with requests and questions about the state of development of abandoned. On the rumors of the cancellation, our answer is that the information is false“, they have said in a Twitter message. “We are working on the presentation with the application real-timeexperience and online channels along with the Prologue. They were initially planned for the first quarter of 2022″ due to a schedule that does not fit the forecasts. “Therefore we have delayed the presentation and launch of Abandoned: Prologue. we will launch Abandoned: Prologue when it’s stable, good and done”.

“We know of your frustration and sincerely apologize.. We will continue to work on the game and let you know when we are ready.”

Reactions of all kinds to the statement

Responses to the message have been mixed at best. There are understandable users who appreciate the communication -in this case- of the problems faced by a small studio. others instead have remembered the long history of Blue Box Game Studios with its horror game ads, the absence of gameplay and the subsequent disappearance of web pages, a pattern that begins to look suspiciously like that of abandoned.

abandonedsupposedly present the story of Jason Longfield, whose character wakes up in a forest with no memory of how he got there. “You will soon discover that he has been kidnapped and brought to the place for a dark purpose. Fighting for their survival, the main mission is to escape“, maintains the team. The experience, in addition, will be very realistic: we will be able to run out of air after running and shooting weapons will be a slow process. “You will need tactics to survive”.