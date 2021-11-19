Abandoned on the border between Poland and Belarus, a one-year-old migrant child dies of cold

A 1-year-old child died on the border between Belarus and Poland. The child’s parents, injured in a clash with the Polish military, were transported away from the area to receive treatment while the child was left abandoned in the woods. The little one died of the cold.

The cold war on the border between Poland and Belarus has turned into a real humanitarian emergency: there are now thousands of people camped on the border. NGOs and the independent press are unable to reach the surrounding forests to ascertain not only the extent of the humanitarian crisis but also the conditions in which mainly women and children find themselves. While Warsaw announces the arrest of a hundred migrants, the news arrives of the death of a child of just one year. He fled from Syria with his family, he probably died in the woods due to the harsh climatic conditions to which he was subjected. According to the Polish Emergency Medical Team, the little boy died due to the cold and the inability to receive humanitarian aid and assistance from his parents, who were seriously injured.

Belarus has cleared the migrant camp on the Minsk border: people who have been hoping for weeks to be able to enter the Polish village of Kuznica as promised by the Belarusian authorities have been transferred to a facility a few hundred meters away. The migrants were escorted to the border in early November by Belarusian guards. The crisis would in fact be due to attempts by Belarus to put Poland in difficulty through large migratory waves. Poland has started arresting people who come to the border: at least 100 were stopped after they tried to illegally cross the border. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild that he did not rule out the hypothesis of a war as a development in the situation on the border between Poland and Lukashenko’s country. “If we can’t handle thousands of migrants now, soon there will be hundreds of thousands and then millions arriving in Europe. Closing the border is in our interest,” he said. In the meantime, however, the people waiting to be accepted continue to live in inhuman conditions and, unfortunately, to die. The news regarding the one-year-old baby is probably an example of very similar stories that have not yet been told. The Polish government has announced its intention to build a wall between the country and Belarus. The intention is to start raising it in December with the ok provided by Europe which, however, will not finance the wall. To make this possible are the treaties with the Union which do not prohibit this position on the part of Poland. With the Balkan route blocked, the agreement between the Union and Turkey and the Mediterranean one which mainly concerns those fleeing Central Africa, the Belarusian passage has become the new passageway for migratory flows to Europe.

The countries of the G7 condemn the pressure action of the Lukashenko executive. Against him the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Despite Morawiecki asking for European Union help on the matter, in recent days he has prevented Frontex, the Union’s border agency, from entering the area. On the other hand, however, Vladimir Putin supports Lukashenko: Putin has responded to the sanctions of the EU Council against Belarus with the imposition of duties on European products. Lukashenko, on the other hand, has closed the pipeline that transports oil from Belarus to Poland and Europe.

On the border between Belarus and Poland, there are 4,000 migrants arriving from Minsk

The story of the child who died on the border

The story of the little victim is chilling: the child’s parents, injured during clashes with the army that tried to disperse the crowd with fire hydrants, were taken away from the border area to be treated. However, no one took care of the little one who, left alone in the forests, died from the cold, unable to look after himself. The Polish Emergency Medical Team made it known, NGO already mentioned by various international media. The conditions of migrants between Belarus and Poland are appalling: the authorities on both sides even exercise psychological terrorism. Poland, for example, has been sending text messages against the Belarusian government all over the country for days. The messages ask not to accept pills from Lunkashenko’s soldiers. It is believed, in fact, that the military are supplying migrants with amphetamines via pills to make the clashes with the police even more bitter. It is obviously not known whether the theory is true or false, but the strategy of terror exercised on migrants and citizens is evident.