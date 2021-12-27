Abandoned, the modder Lance McDonald shoots zero on the game and studio – Nerd4.life

Abandoned still remains an unknown today, a mysterious product that the developers are revealing practically one frame at a time. Well, the well-known modder Lance McDonald got bored and shot zero on game and on study who is developing it.

A few hours after the updates on the development of Abandoned, the author of the famous Bloodborne mod has openly criticized the app of Blue Box Game Studios and the lies which according to him the team is telling to promote the project.

“Remember four months ago, when the Abandoned Realtime Experience launched completely broken, only to receive a 5GB update that allowed a ten-second clip to play?” Wrote McDonald.

“The developers said that the update weighed 5GB because the trailer was actually a lot longer but they had to disable part of it in order to fix some bugs. Well, 5GB is actually not that much for a demo in Unreal Engine from ten seconds, so why did they feel the need to lie about deactivated sections? “

“Anyway, I guess we should just forget all that ‘we’ll fix it right now to reveal the full trailer’ thing and think about it instead. next tech demo they are advertising. “

“But then who the hell is posting a tech demo for someone else’s graphics engine? I don’t need Blue Box Game Studios to show me what it can do.Unreal Engine 4! “continued McDonald.

“Also remember when Sony declared that Abandoned will be a ‘PS5 exclusive but the director of the game wrote that eventually it would also arrive on PC? Without any preamble. Anyone still think that we are facing a refined publicity stunt he’s completely out at this point. “