Abarth 595 and 695, the range of small sports cars is renewed

Within weeks of its 73rd anniversary, Abarth presented the new 2022 range of its small sports cars. The offer consists of two models: Abarth 595 with 165 hp and Abarth 695 with 180 hp. Customers will be able to customize their car thanks to a series of specific packs. In this way, they will be able to create a car perfectly in line with their tastes and needs. For the Abarth 595 there is the “595 Turismo” pack, aimed at the design of the car, and the “F595” pack designed to enhance performance. Instead, the new Abarth 695 can be further customized with the “695 Turismo” pack or with the “695 Competizione” pack. But that’s not all, because for all customers who aim to make their car even richer in content, seven packs are available that group the most requested options, with a significant economic advantage, available on both models (except the Pack Racing Style which is exclusive to the Abarth 695).

ABARTH 595

More specifically, the Abarth 595 model (sedan or convertible) has a 165 hp (121 kW) 1.4 T-jet engine, equipped with an oversized Garrett turbocharger with 9: 1 compression ratio. The maximum speed reaches 218 km / h. The engine, the same used on the Tatuus single-seaters in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships, is combined with a manual gearbox (5-speed automatic on request). To go from 0 to 100 km / h it takes 7.3 seconds (7.4 seconds with the automatic). The technical equipment includes Koni rear suspensions and the Abarth braking system with 284 mm ventilated front discs and 240 mm rear discs. As standard, among other things, we find 16-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust, front fog lights and mirror caps in body color and DAB radio with 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatibility. The aesthetic pack 595 Turismo includes mirror caps with satin chrome treatment, 17-inch Granturismo light alloy wheels, dedicated body badge and seat upholstery in black or brown leather. Instead, the F595 pack offers the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system, Koni front suspension, a matte black dashboard, 17-inch alloy wheels and the specific “F595” badge.

ABARTH 695

As for the Abarth 695, however, we find a 1.4 T-jet engine that delivers 180 HP (132 kW) of power and a torque of 250 Nm. top speed reaches 225 km / h, while it takes 6.7 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h. The technical equipment includes the Record Monza exhaust system, Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and a braking system that adopts red Brembo aluminum 4-piston calipers at the front and self-ventilated discs of 305 mm and 240 mm at the rear. As standard, among other things, we find 17-inch wheels, seats in Sabelt fabric, cockpit covered in Alcantara, steering wheel that combines Alcantara and carbon fiber and aluminum gear knob. The pack 695 Tourismalso available for the convertible version, adds leather seats available in two different colors – black or brown – and the dashboard panel covered in Alcantara and the “695 Turismo” badge.