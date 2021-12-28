Business

Abarth launches the new F595 Speciale: limited edition online only

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

With Abarth, every car produced by the House takes up its original values, which for over 70 years have met the criteria of sportiness in a racing version, with an extroverted style. The Scorpion emblem underlines the continuous pursuit of performance, with the exclusive driving pleasure of adrenaline-pumping performance, certified by theunmistakable exhaust sound.

Following each product created by Abarth with passion, there is a large community, which considers the special editions as if they were a jewel to collect. There will be only 165 units available for the new Abarth F595 Speciale, as many as the horsepower released by its 1.4 T-jet turbo engine. Edition even richer and more consistent, as shown on the outside by the matt black 17 ″ Formula alloy wheels, the metallic paint in the Record Gray color, and yellow details for the caps, DAM and brake calipers.

In the cockpit the climate becomes automatic, the infotainment system is completed with Uconnect 7 ″ NAV, while the Urban Pack (parking sensors, rain sensor and twilight sensor) closes the circle of options for a higher category car. Other special equipment is added to the high-level components already present on the Abarth F595, including the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust, the 165 HP engine, the Garrett turbine, the perforated brake discs, the Koni FSD suspensions, the ‘Total Black’ interiors. ‘with matte black dashboard strip.

Abarth F595 Speciale, the interiors

The interior of the new limited edition Abarth F595 Speciale

Also in this special edition the beating heart of the car is he, the 165 HP 1.4 T-jet Euro 6D Final, equipped with the increased Garrett turbocharger with geometric compression ratio of 9: 1. A performance mix that translates into the maximum speed of 218 km / h, and a recovery in fifth gear from 80 to 120 km / h in just 7.8 seconds. The same engine from which the engine of the Tatuus single-seaters competing in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships is derived – “F.4 Championship Powered by Abarth Certified by FIA”. In the “F” of the name the tribute to Formula 4 of which Abarth is the exclusive supplier of the engines.

The Abarth F595 Speciale shopping experience speaks volumes the contemporary language of online purchases, with all the comforts and guarantees. From the Abarth website, you just need to save your personal data, the vehicle configuration, and pay a deposit of 500 euros in the event of a purchase without financing. And so, after completing the purchase, simply go to dealerships for collection.

the new special edition of Abarth F595

Abarth F595 Speciale, a new ‘gem’ available only online

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

tips to avoid stinging

November 4, 2021

who gets the commission money

3 weeks ago

5g phones, Airbus and Boeing worried about possible interference with key flight safety equipment

6 days ago

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: prices announced

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button