Abarth launches the new F595 Speciale: limited edition online only

With Abarth, every car produced by the House takes up its original values, which for over 70 years have met the criteria of sportiness in a racing version, with an extroverted style. The Scorpion emblem underlines the continuous pursuit of performance, with the exclusive driving pleasure of adrenaline-pumping performance, certified by theunmistakable exhaust sound.

Following each product created by Abarth with passion, there is a large community, which considers the special editions as if they were a jewel to collect. There will be only 165 units available for the new Abarth F595 Speciale, as many as the horsepower released by its 1.4 T-jet turbo engine. Edition even richer and more consistent, as shown on the outside by the matt black 17 ″ Formula alloy wheels, the metallic paint in the Record Gray color, and yellow details for the caps, DAM and brake calipers.

In the cockpit the climate becomes automatic, the infotainment system is completed with Uconnect 7 ″ NAV, while the Urban Pack (parking sensors, rain sensor and twilight sensor) closes the circle of options for a higher category car. Other special equipment is added to the high-level components already present on the Abarth F595, including the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust, the 165 HP engine, the Garrett turbine, the perforated brake discs, the Koni FSD suspensions, the ‘Total Black’ interiors. ‘with matte black dashboard strip.

Also in this special edition the beating heart of the car is he, the 165 HP 1.4 T-jet Euro 6D Final, equipped with the increased Garrett turbocharger with geometric compression ratio of 9: 1. A performance mix that translates into the maximum speed of 218 km / h, and a recovery in fifth gear from 80 to 120 km / h in just 7.8 seconds. The same engine from which the engine of the Tatuus single-seaters competing in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships is derived – “F.4 Championship Powered by Abarth Certified by FIA”. In the “F” of the name the tribute to Formula 4 of which Abarth is the exclusive supplier of the engines.

The Abarth F595 Speciale shopping experience speaks volumes the contemporary language of online purchases, with all the comforts and guarantees. From the Abarth website, you just need to save your personal data, the vehicle configuration, and pay a deposit of 500 euros in the event of a purchase without financing. And so, after completing the purchase, simply go to dealerships for collection.