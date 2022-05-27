Abba, together in public for the first time 40 years later | People

After almost four decades of silence and separation, Abba meets again in public. The reason for the reunion was the official presentation in London of Voyage, his latest studio album and show. The four members of the legendary Swedish band – Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Agnetha Fältskog – posed together again and smiled on a red carpet since they performed for the last time in November 1982 in The Late, Late Breakfast Show from the British BBC.

Voyage, which has reunited Abba again, is a show in which the latest songs of the Swedish group can be heard, throughout an hour and a half of concert. Although it will be the current voices of Anni-Frid, Björn, Benny and Agnetha (whose initials make up the name of the group, Abba) who will sound, it will not be them in the flesh who will be seen on stage, but four Abbatars, holograms that represent them with their clothes and faces from the seventies. “We put our hearts and souls into these avatars and they will take over,” Björn Ulvaeus, one of the members of the Scandinavian quartet, explained before the premiere.

“I think we are all very happy to be back in London because I haven’t been here in I don’t know how many years. It’s so nice to see all the faces, the expectations and everything. It goes straight to your heart”, expressed Fältskog at the gates of the Abba Sandthe venue built exclusively for the show.

The reunion of the four artists has been left to wait four decades for professional reasons, but closely linked to the personal, since their respective divorces affected coexistence in the group and precipitated its end. Abba was the sum of two marriages: Agnetha Fältskog’s with Björn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s with Benny Andersson. The first, who was married between 1971 and 1980 with Ulvaeus, declared four years ago on the BBC that the group was all very tired and that after their respective separations there was no reason to continue together. In 1997, Fältskog tried to shed light on her life in a biography titled as i am (How am I). In the book she admitted that she also had good times with Abba, such as the victory in Eurovision in 1974 with the song Waterloo. The other couple in the group, Lyngstad and Andersson, would divorce in 1982 after nine years of relationship.

Despite the hiatus of the last 40 years without new musical material, Abba’s fans have satiated his absence through formats such as the musical Mamma Mia!, first in its theatrical version in 1999, of which they came to have more than 11 different productions around the world. Then came its version in the cinema, in 2008, with Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan as protagonists. Later, in 2010, the band, which in its entire career has sold more than 400 million records, would enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Swedish King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia on the red carpet for the opening performance of the ‘ABBA Voyage’ show at the ABBA Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

At the official premiere, held this Thursday night, the members of Abba have been accompanied by the king and queen of Sweden, but also by other singers such as Kylie Minogue, the model Kate Moss and the actress Keira Knightley, among others. It’s no wonder that King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia are admirers of the Swedish pop band, as Abba’s story and their own run parallel: the song dancing-queen It would be performed for the first time on the occasion of the wedding of their Majesties, in June 1976.

At the end of the concert, in which a review of his career was made in 20 songs as well known and loved as petite either Mama Mia! the real members of Abba took the stage to say hello and thank the great reception that the show had had. From this May 27 and until next October, fans of the Swedish band will be able to enjoy a daily concert like last night’s.