ABBA Voyage | The return of ABBA

It was December 11, 1982 when the ABBA, the most famous Swedish band in the world, performed for the last time on an English television program. After that day the paths of the four components parted and the fans accepted the end of an era. But suddenly, in the most uncertain historical period ever, the return of the band with five new songs.

But let’s go step by step.

The ABBA-mania

ABBA, are the first band not english to climb the international rankings and to become the symbol of disco music. High heels, feathers, flared trousers are just some of the identifying elements of this group that after winning theEurovision 1974 with Waterloo became very famous all over the world.

Over the years, even after they broke up, their music continued to live on in the new generations. In 2008, the musical Mamma Mia! starring Meryl Streep, whose success has allowed even the youngest to know and dance the most famous songs of the band.

A few years ago, the four members were also asked to come together for a tour, which was highly paid, but they all refused, a gesture that made them lose all hopes of a possible reunion. Until today, at least.

The unexpected return

For some time some had begun to suppose that there could be a possible return, but only a few weeks ago the official confirmation arrived. Thursday September 2 ABBA will release new songs after forty years of silence. For now, this project is called ABBA Voyage and the way it was announced is anything but traditional.

The band created new social profiles and landed on Tik Tok, releasing an acoustic version on the piano of Dancing Queen. On this social network the news spread more and the hashtag is depopulated #ABBA. In addition, an ABBA Voyage site was opened for the occasion, depicting four planets about to align themselves.

This choice of promotion is not so surprising, more and more musicians are spreading clues on social media and choose less conventional methods than a simple press release. Probably surprising is that the ABBA, a band that was born in a period when computers did not even exist, has chosen to communicate mainly on a social network that is mainly used by under30 (if not under 20).

We can’t wait to find out what this project consists of and what do you think? Let us know in the comments.