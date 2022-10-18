ABBA will have its tribute in Madrid this November.

Some Greek islands, Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, Eurovision… are many ways in which ABBA inhabits our imaginary. The first chords of ‘Dancing Queen’ are enough to bring to mind endless memories of our summers, movies and summer scenes. This is why the Swedish band deserves a tribute on a par with Candlelight, and it will be the hotel Wellington the ideal place for the occasion.

On Sunday, November 20, it will be a winter night for the tribute to ABBA and live music, all in the intimate atmosphere generated by the dim light of the candles. Candlelight Madrid thus adds another date to the calendar of tributes to contemporary bands with a classic candlelight touch. Here you can see the next events with tickets available in the capital, an essential plan for these holidays.

Formed in 1972, ABBA rose to fame after winning the well-known Eurovision Song Contest are their dance-pop style. A genre that developed in the last decades of the 20th century and that the Swedish band managed to sublimate until their songs became summer anthems. Their successes will resonate in the capital of Madrid with the help of the Elan Quartet to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Swedish band.

Candlelight Program: Tribute to ABBA

Overture (from “Mamma mia el Musical”)

I have a dream

dancing-queen

knowing me, knowing you

take a chance on me

Mamma mia

Lay all your love on me

super trooper

The winner takes it all

Money, money, money

petite

Voulez vous

Does your mother know

Thank you for the music