Abbott Nutrition Infant Formula: Lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare Recalled Due to Bacterial Contamination | Univision Health News

The Abbott Nutrition company began recalling three types of infant formula suspected of causing bacterial infections in four babies after consumption.
The recall of these products, announced Thursday, is for specific lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powder formulas, which were manufactured at an Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned consumers that do not use or purchase the formulas or certain powdered infant formulas produced at the facility.
Formula milk contaminated with bacteria
“The FDA is investigating complaints of four childhood illnesses in three states,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “The four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized and the Chronobacter may have contributed to death in one case,” the agency explained.
Three of the babies became ill with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii and one had Salmonella Newportthe FDA specified.
The agency said it has launched an inspection on-site on the premises and found various “results of Cronobacter sakazakii“positive.
“We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and healthcare professionals,” Joe Manning, Abbott’s executive vice president of nutritional products, said in a statement.
“Since this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections“Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response, said in a statement.
Abbott Formula Milk Recall: How to Identify Affected Lots
According to Abbott, the recall does not affect liquid formulas, powdered formulas or nutrition products from other facilities, but only the three aforementioned powdered milks, manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan.
The recalled products include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas. The recall does not include any nutritional formula for metabolic deficiencies, the company said.
According to the FDA, you can see which lots are affected by a multi-digit number on the bottom of the package. Remove the product if:
- the first two digits of the code are from 22 to 37
- code contains K8, SH or Z2
- Expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
At Similacrecall.com you can type the code found at the bottom of the package. You can also call 1-800-986-8540 for any questions and instructions.
