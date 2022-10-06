ABC Opens Up About Whether Medical Drama Grey’s Anatomy Is Leaving Screens Soon

Grey’s Anatomy may premiere its 19th season this Thursday, but the future of the ABC medical drama has been in doubt for the past few years. Now, the network’s executive vice president has addressed the issue and clarified whether the series will leave the screen soon.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series has been on the air since its debut in 2005 and will arrive this Thursday, October 6, for its 19th season through the network. ABC. A premiere that promises a new beginning for the program with the inclusion of new main characters.

ABC boss spoke about the future of Grey’s Anatomy and its permanence on screen

As fans know, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will be notable for two fundamental changes from previous installments. On the one hand, the reduced role of Ellen Pompeo with her role as Meredith Grey. The main character who has been at the forefront of all the stories will only appear in the first eight episodes. Also, the production included five new members to the cast to star in the next stories.

Although Ellen Pompeo will not return to work full-time on Grey’s Anatomy, the actress will remain as an executive producer of the series, while the voice of her character will continue to narrate the story as she has done for almost two decades.

Importantly, the departure of Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy did not surprise the audience. Since last year, the actress of the program had been announcing her retirement while she assured that the medical drama could continue on screen without Meredith Gray in front of her. However, the future of the show without the main star of her has been questioned many times.

ABC hasn’t made any decisions on Grey’s Anatomy, but they’re likely waiting to see how the medical drama performs with the new cast following Ellen Pompeo’s departure.

Despite the fact that Grey’s Anatomy is renewing its main cast with the arrival of season 19, its permanence on the air in the coming years continues to give something to talk about. And now that Ellen Pompeo is finally reducing her time on camera, Simran Sethi, ABC’s executive vice president of programming and entertainment content, has just spoken about the future of the drama in a new interview with Deadline.

“No decisions have been made at this time, but we hope to be in business with Shondaland for a long time,” the ABC executive shared.

“And I think when you look at the next season, I’m excited for this Thursday and for audiences to see this new class of interns, who are really reminiscent of early Grey’s nostalgics, but are absolutely their own characters.”