Abdallah turns 60 and points to Jordan – Last Hour development table

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, 30 JAN – “A global vision and a solid roadmap for the next few years” in which everyone “must participate”. This is the goal indicated by King Abdallah of Jordan in a message to the nation on the occasion of his 60th birthday which he celebrates today.



In the message published by the Petra agency, the Hashemite monarch – who took the throne at the age of 37 in February 1999 after the death of his father Hussein – then explained that the lines of the project will be addressed as soon as possible in a national seminar with “experts and specialists. of the economic sectors, in collaboration with the government “.



According to Petra, the King received greetings from various world leaders. From Israel, Defense Minister Benny Gantz – who last month saw the monarch in Amman – expressed his hope that in this year “ties will flourish and deepen” for the benefit of the two nations and for peace and stability in the country. region”. (HANDLE).

