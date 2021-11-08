Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the general who led the coup in Sudan, said he will not be part of the country’s new civilian government.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the general who led the recent coup in Sudan, said Sunday Al Jazeera that he has no intention of holding any office within the country’s new civilian government, which is due to take office after the 2023 elections. In the coup d’état last October 25, both Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other ministers were arrested, and the government of Sudan was dissolved. Those of al Burhan are important statements, but to be taken with caution, because it is not taken for granted that the Sudanese army decides to actually leave power to civilians.

The military said they would return power to civilians within a short time also in 2019, after the coup that overthrew the thirty-year regime of Omar al Bashir. In fact, however, the handing over of power to civilians took months of negotiations and was only halfway through, given that Sudan remained governed by both military and civilians.

Among other things, speaking with Al Jazeera, al Burhan argued that the army is not responsible for the killings of protesters who have protested the coup over the past two weeks. According to local reconstructions, however, it was the army that killed and wounded the demonstrators (14 dead and about 300 wounded), which this Sunday arrested 87 people, many of whom had been beaten after another protest. Meanwhile, both the Sudanese prime minister and a number of ministers are still under arrest.