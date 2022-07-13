Abdominal exercises for over 50 according to Harvard – People – Culture

There are several exercises to be healthier and to work the abdomen, but there are few that are effective for older adults. The Harvard University School of Health has highlighted two types of exercises that are ideal for working the middle area from the age of 50.



After that age, exercising is more important than at other stages. Studies suggest and professionals agree that strength training is the best for toning and avoiding bone problems, which begin to deteriorate as the years go by, especially in older adults.

“Training is a habit and an optimal resource for preventing the deterioration of the physical and cognitive functions that are typical of the growth of human beings,” says Sofía Coria, a psychologist specializing in sports and physical activity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should engage in moderate aerobic physical activity for at least 150 to 300 minutes per week or Vigorous physical activities for at least 75 to 150 minutes per week.

In addition, from Harvard they clarify the benefits of working the central area of ​​the body: it provides stability to the mobile parts above and below the core, such as the spine, back and hips.

What are the two types of exercises that Harvard recommends for people over 50?

For that age, those traditional sit-ups that involve the effort of the neck and cervicals are ruled out. For Harvard experts, sit-up style abs and crunches are exercises that only help strengthen some core muscles, but that “pose risks for older adults”, that is why they are not recommended from the age of 50.

Professionals point out that when choosing the best physical activity to work the abdomen and increase strength, the ideal is to do exercises that work several muscle groups at the same time.

The recommended ones are:

glute bridge

“Anyone can do a bridge. You start in a lying position on your back and then lift and keep your buttocks off the ground,” Boehm explained.

There is a social misunderstanding that this bridge only works the muscles of the buttocks and legs. Marty Boeh, a collaborating therapist at Harvard, chooses him as one of the best for working the core area. “Anybody can make a bridge,” she says.

To do it, you have to lie on your back with your legs bent and raise your back by lifting your buttocks and tightening your abdomen when you reach the top.

“It is effective because it creates contraction from the rib cage to the pelvis and from the navel to the back. The entire region contracts and a contraction of all the muscle groups is generated, as if it were a corset”, explains Boeh.

Iron

This kind of exercise increases core strength, improves balance, helps maintain proper posture, shapes your midsection, and tones your buttocks.

Known all over the world, the iron or plank is one of the best exercises to work almost all the muscles of the body at the same time. Indispensable in any routine to tighten the abdomen and strengthen the back. This is Harvard’s second choice exercise for people over 50 because it “creates a contraction of the core, arms, and shoulder muscles while holding a pushup position. The key is to stay as rigid as possible, like a plank of wood,” advises Boeh.

In some cases and if necessary, the modified version of the traditional plank can be carried out with the knees resting on the floor.

They add from the Harvard School of Health that if they are people who do not exercise the core daily or are sedentary, the ideal is to focus on the quality of the exercise and gradually increase its intensity and the number of times it is repeated .

Unlike muscle groups that can be trained from time to time, those in that particular area should be worked on daily, as they don’t need muscle recovery time like other parts of the body.

The Nation, Argentina (GDA).