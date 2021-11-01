The body communicates with us in many ways. Through some signals, in fact, it tries to tell us if there is something that is not working as it should. The organism, in fact, being a perfect machine with gears that have specific tasks, immediately realizes if something is going wrong. And try to tell us, with more or less obvious signs. The problem is that sometimes these messages could indicate different problems and we cannot always immediately understand what is happening. Precisely for this reason, we should try in every way to get to know our body as deeply as possible, in order to protect our health in the best possible way.

Abdominal pain and nausea in some cases could be symptoms of a rare tumor

Therefore, we have understood how the body tends to highlight some malfunctions every time they make their appearance. And we had already talked about this in the past. For example, in our previous article, we explained how some symptoms often traced back to hemorrhoids, could also indicate the presence of a tumor. Or, in another article, we specified how some symptoms not to be ignored could highlight the presence of a general disease. Today we do the same thing, highlighting some signs that shouldn’t go unnoticed. For example, abdominal pain and nausea in some cases could be symptoms of a rare tumor.

Some symptoms of mesothelioma indicated by the AIRC

The cancer we are referring to is mesothelioma. Perhaps not everyone has heard of it, also because, fortunately, it is a rather rare tumor that attacks the membranes around the internal organs. Everything is explained to us in detail by the AIRC. This tumor specifically takes different names based on the area of ​​the body where it is located. And today we focus in particular on peritoneal mesothelioma, which we find mainly in the abdomen area. In this case, there are some signs that could indicate its presence. We have already seen two of them and they are in fact abdominal pain and nausea. But of course that’s not all. In fact, in order to think we have contracted this tumor, we should also see weight loss and vomiting episodes.

Another rather particular symptom is the swelling of the abdominal area, which in this case should be connected to the liquid that accumulates, by the way, in the peritoneum. Be careful though. Even if we find all these symptoms, it is not certain that it is a case of perineal mesothelioma. In fact, these signals can be traced back to many other situations. Precisely for this reason, if we were to find ourselves in the description, we must in no way panic. In fact, the only thing to do in this case will be to call our trusted doctor, explaining all the symptoms we have encountered. His considerations will be the only ones on which we will have to rely and his advice will certainly be important to understand how to move.

Deepening

Many think it is a simple cystitis but this annoyance could be the sign of a tumor