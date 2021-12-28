Sometimes it happens to feel a very intense discomfort in the abdominal area, without knowing how to identify the origin. This could be a simple slowdown in digestion. However, if this problem recurs with a certain frequency, it may give us reason to consult our doctor. Even more so if to accompany it there are also swelling, meteorism and variations in the frequency of our visits to the toilet. In fact, these could all be symptoms attributable to a single rather widespread and continuously growing syndrome.

Abdominal pain, bloating and bloating could be symptoms of this common disease

The syndrome in question causes several symptoms that can occur all together or in isolation. First of all, a symptom is pain in the abdominal area that recurs at least one day a week for a minimum of 2 months. These pains can also be associated with variations not only in the frequency with which we go to the bathroom, but also in the consistency of the bowel movements. Often, meteorism and bloating also occur, caused by excessive fermentation in the intestine.

At the root of these symptoms may be irritable bowel syndrome.

What are the causes and how to relieve the symptoms

We therefore understood that abdominal pain, bloating and meteorism could be the symptoms of this common disease, but how to fight it?

Several studies suggest a close link between irritable bowel syndrome and our diet and some aspects of our lifestyle.

Experts have been suggesting for years to follow the Mediterranean diet to stay healthy. But it includes many vegetables, which could be a possible cause of irritable bowel syndrome and, in particular, of bloating. In fact, our body is unable to absorb all the plant fibers, causing an increase in gas and fecal mass.

For this reason, if we want to relieve swelling and abdominal pain we can try to intervene on our diet. In particular, we should reduce the consumption of foods rich in FODMAPs. Among them are different types of vegetables such as artichokes, cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage. They also contain legumes (beans, lentils, etc.), fruits (pears and apples), but also honey, milk and fresh cheeses.

Conversely, we should consume those foods that contain only modest amounts of FODMAPs, such as grapefruit, mandarin, orange, lemon, kiwi, blueberry and other berries. We prefer eggplant, tomato, lettuce, celery and peppers, and we replace dairy products with those of vegetable origin.

We continue with this diet for about 5 weeks and then gradually reintroduce foods rich in FODMAPs. In this way we should be able to notice a consistent reduction in irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. This result can be amplified by regular physical activity, especially aerobic, just walking like this. In any case, it will always be necessary to consult your doctor and hear his opinion.