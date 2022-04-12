Abdominal pain continues to be one of the main alerts of endometriosis

Scientist Idhaliz Flores, Puerto Rican molecular biologist and project leader.

This was demonstrated in a study called the Profile of Women with Endometriosis in Latin America and Spain, a collaboration between the Ponce Health Science University (PHSU), the San Lucas Episcopal Center, the Argentine Society of Endometriosis, Ponce Research Institute, Recinto de Ciencias Medical (RCM), among others.

Its authors include Dr. Idhaliz Flores, a scientist, Dr. Nabal Bracero, a reproductive endocrinologist, and other co-authors such as Paola Ramos Echeverría, José Oliveras, Estefanía Rivera, among others.

The study arose from the need for the low representation of women Hispanic/Latina women diagnosed with endometriosis in research seeking to understand the molecular and biological mechanism of the disease, as it continues to be a challenge.

“We always see that it is said that endometriosis presents only gynecological symptoms. We already see that it does not, this condition affects other systems. We have gynecological, gastric, musculoskeletal, mental health symptoms, among others.”

Most of the research studies have been conducted in Europe and the United States. Among others, as it turns out.

“Understanding this is vital to know if there is any difference in endometriosis disease depending on population ethnicity, genetics, environment and even culture. We want to answer what is the phenotype of endometriosis in Hispanic women and how it compares with other populations of women,” Dr. Flores told Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

The cross-sectional study (collecting self-reported data) was carried out between April 2019 and February 2020. Through a validated questionnaire, 1,378 women from 28 countries participated, including the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Puerto Rico, among others.

98.3% identified as a Hispanic/Latina woman, and there was a similarity between the number of married and single women (39%). The majority of this sample was employed and the median age was 34 years.

Among the gynecological symptoms reported, the majority suffered from abdominal pain, chronic pelvic pain, vaginal pain, among others.

“Most of the patients presented a pain scale from 8 to 10 (scale from 0 to 10),” said the scientist.

Other reported symptoms were nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, back and leg pain, depression, insomnia, fatigue, headache, and others of urinary origin, many of these with a higher percentage when compared to the general population.

The behaviors considered as health risks were not reported to be significant in this cohort of patients, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, among others.

94% obtained the diagnosis of endometriosis by laparoscopy and their symptoms appeared around 21 years of age and the age at diagnosis was almost 28 years. The menstrual cycles of these patients were mostly classified as regular with a strong fluid between moderate to severe in 85%, this being a factor directly associated with endometriosis.

Regarding pregnancies, the majority reported having conceived naturally, while regarding infertility, this population indicated that it persisted for approximately three years.

Among the obstetric gynecological features, 34% reported having undergone an abortion, 40% faced a cesarean section during pregnancy and 47% faced a complication during pregnancy.

“We have already made noise. They are already paying attention to us. This first step has been important and they show that alliances work. This is just the beginning. It is the first time that this profile has been presented, but we still have a lot to do. We need to include more patients in the study, barriers in diagnosis, creating education campaigns, funding sources to continue scientific studies, among many additional strategies,” he concluded.