There are diseases that scare us more than any other. Cancers, for example, are considered the evil of our century. For this reason, it is also one of those that medicine tries every day to defeat with scientific research.

Cancer is also a disease that often manifests itself with unclear symptoms common to other pathologies. In the past we have covered some silent symptoms that could hide serious diseases such as heart disease. Today, however, we see that abdominal pain, fatigue and night sweats could be symptoms of this terrible tumor.

Although it concerns an organ that is not essentially vital, its malfunction determines a lowering of the immune defenses. Also, if not treated in time, it could metastasize and quickly affect other organs. We will also see that there are two types, one primary and one secondary. We will also try to understand its spread and who could take more risks.

The spleen is an organ that belongs to the lymphatic system. However, inside it contains two very important types of fabric. The red pulp contains the immune cells of the macrophages, these filter the blood and purify it of waste (toxins, old or malfunctioning red blood cells). The white pulp, on the other hand, is made up of B and T lymphocytes, which help eliminate infections in the body. Therefore, while not a vital organ, the spleen does an important defense job.

The tumor affecting this organ can be of two types. The primitive, or primary, arises from the cells of the spleen itself. The secondary, on the other hand, is formed from cancerous cells from other organs that metastasize.

Incidence and symptoms

Although spleen cancer is not very common, it has numerous risk factors. Like most cancers, it appears more frequently in old age, following viral infections and diseases of the immune system, therapies such as radiation or chemotherapy, family history of leukemia.

The most alarming symptom is enlargement of the spleen for no apparent reason. Concurrently, abdominal pain, joint and bone pain, weight loss, swollen (immune-related) lymph nodes, unmotivated profuse sweating, fever, and frequent infections may occur. Since such symptoms are also common to other types of problems, consultation with a specialist doctor is necessary.

This, after a history of family and previous illnesses, usually proceeds to palpation of the abdomen. Examination of the marrow and blood tests will clarify, along with the ultrasound, whether it is really spleen cancer.

Deepening

