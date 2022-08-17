Abel Martínez describes Abinader’s speech as a play, a monologue poorly done and with a prepaid audience

Santo Domingo, DR.

For the mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros and presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party, Abel Martínez, the President Luis Abinade’s speechr in its two years of management it was a play with a prepaid public, where he did not deal with national problems.

He argued that the Gran Teatro del Cibao is for presenting plays, such as Alice in Wonderland, and that the speech by the head of state “It was a monologue, in the theater where great works are presented, it was one more of an enchanted dream of the President of the Republic”.

Martínez believes that the transfer of the stage, so that Abinader could give his speech to the Great Theater of Cibao, It was due to the fact that “the restoration heroes revolted and did not allow it to be done in the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration and they had to move to the theater, because the Dominican Republic is invaded, there is no independence, what there is is a Haitianization of the Dominican Republic”.

In this aspect, he referred to the fact that in principle Abinader would speak from the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration and due to the rains he was transferred to the Theater.

The former president of the Chamber of Deputies said that the president did not talk about the price of food, nor of a concrete plan to combat the delinquency that is covering the Dominican Republic.

He also considered that the president’s speech was a badly done monologue, not to mention works built for the country and “not being able to exhibit the first work built or advanced for the good of the Dominican Republic”.

In his opinion, it was a frustrating speech for Dominicans for not addressing solutions to national problems. And he criticized that the agricultural sector is about to go bankrupt and the head of the Nation turned his back on it.