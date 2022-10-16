Abel Martínez’s spokesman issues a warning to a CP member who supports Margarita

The spokesman for Abel Martínez, a candidate for the presidential candidacy for the Dominican Liberation Party, Fernando Ramirezwarned the member of the Political Committee, Armando Garciathat history will not repeat itself and that they are alert and prepared.

“Since the times of Balaguer a sinister character has managed to climb to the top of the @PLDenlinea due to his skills in acting in the shadows, distorting electoral results, this time history will not repeat itself @armandogarciap. We are alert and prepared, very careful”, Ramírez posted on his Twitter account. Twitter.

This publication would have alluded to the past internal PLD convention in October 2019, which were challenged by the then candidate Leonel Fernandeza situation that led to the division of the purple party for the 2020 elections.

Armando García currently directs the external sector of Margarita Cedeño, also a candidate for the PLD’s presidential candidacy.

The PLD lends itself to carrying out its internal consultation of candidates to choose a presidential candidate this Sunday, October 16.

It is recalled that the president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Roman Jaquezwarned that the consultation of the PLD it is not official, because it is outside the term that governs the electoral law.

However, on the subject Secretary General of the PLD, Charlie Mariottiwarned that any other person who presented himself as a pre-candidate after the internal consultation, will not be supported by the party.