Abel Nazario reaches an agreement with the prosecution to plead guilty

The defense of the former mayor of Yauco Abel Nazario informed the federal court that it reached an agreement “in principle” with the federal prosecutor to plead guilty.

The motion, filed by defense counsel, Maria Dominguezindicated that the agreement “was reached this week.”

He indicated that last Monday the Public Ministry “provided the defendant with a proposed plea agreement, which the undersigned attorney has not been able to review with the defendant because I have been out of jurisdiction due to a business meeting in Miami, Florida”.

The motion does not specify if the guilty plea will be for the charge of theft or bribery related to programs with federal funds or if there would be any modification in the indictment.

Domínguez requested in the motion to the federal judge Francis Kiss to schedule a hearing in which the plea of ​​guilt would be formalized for this week or the next.

The other defendants are identified in the statement as Edwin Torres Gutiérrez, special assistant to the former mayor; Claribel Rodríguez Canchani, Director of Human Resources of the Municipality; Humberto Pagán Sánchez, Kelvin Ortiz Vegarra, Ramón Martes Negrón, Juan Rosario Núñez and Eric Rondón Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, in a separate motion, Rosario Núñez also informed the court yesterday that she reached an agreement with the prosecution to plead guilty.

Previously, Ortiz Vegarra and Rondón Rodríguez had filed motions to plead guilty.

During a hearing last June, Anita Hill, lawyer for Pagán Sánchez, informed the judge that she was in negotiations with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to negotiate a plea agreement.

The other lawyers were in the process of completing the evaluation of the evidence that the Public Ministry finally delivered that month.

Nazario Quiñones and the other seven people were indicted by a federal grand jury, which issued arrest warrants that were executed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on November 6, 2019.

At that time, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office explained in a press release that when Nazario Quiñones was mayor of Yauco he conspired – with the assistance of Torres Gutiérrez and Rodríguez Canchani – to pay the other co-defendants with municipal funds to work on the defendant’s senatorial campaign. Nazario Quinones.

“Another purpose was for the irregular employees to provide assistance to the campaigns of other political parties whose support Nazario Quiñones would need to win the senatorial election and for a later candidacy to become president of the Senate,” the statement from US Attorney Stephen Muldrow added.

The defendants face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

In a separate case, in March 2020, a jury of six men and six women found Nazario Quiñones guilty on 28 counts of presenting false documents and wire fraud in connection with a scheme he allegedly devised while he was mayor of Yauco to deceive their own employees.