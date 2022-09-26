Abel’s response to Margarita after entering an activity by “mistake”

The presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martinezresponded this Monday to the also candidate Margarita Cedenoafter enter “by mistake” to a political activity that was carried out by his followers this Sunday.

The mayor of Santiago, also, told Cedeño that the spaces where his campaign is carried out belong to all the members of the opposition purple party, and that together they will walk in one direction.

«My dear Margarita: The spaces of my campaign are spaces of all my colleagues and of all the applicants; because from October 16 together! We will walk in one direction. With the PLD… WE WILL WIN!” Abel wrote on Twitter.

These statements come after the former Vice President of the Republic expressed that it was an “error” its presence in the activity held in San Juan de la Maguana.

“Today (Sunday) I passed by the front of the premises of the @PLDenLinea in #San Juan and when greeting my companions, they invited me to come in and I happily accepted thinking it was a party activity«, he stated Margarita Cedeno.

He added that he took advantage of the coercion to make a call for participation and unity, for the good of the country. “I have no doubt that as of October 16, we will all be together and hand in hand under this project that represents the hope of the people and politics with values”said.

Trick or bug? Margarita Cedeño in activity of Abel Martínez

The incident was caught on video

In a video circulating on social media, it can be seen how the former official for the opposition purple party, enters the activity, which was an assembly. She greets a leader and asks him what they are going to discuss, to which the man who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, replies that “That assembly belonged to Abel”.

“Oh virgin of Altagracia, well, excuse me, I did not know that this assembly belonged to Abel, forgive me, I thought it belonged to the party”said.