Abercrombie & Fitch is the latest corporate villain in a Netflix documentary

Bloomberg — With the resumption of office life in the United States, cautionary tales about corporate misdeeds have topped the charts on streaming platforms. With The Dropout (The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes) on Hulu, super-pumped (Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber) on Showtime and WeCrashed On Apple TV+, the shenanigans of tech company founders have spawned some interesting docudramas.

But the Netflix documentary (NFLX) White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (On Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch), which opens on Tuesday, focuses on an industry that rarely appears in the movies, that of shopping malls, and how a fashion brand for teenagers was able to take advantage of exclusionary practices to obtain record profits.

At the center of the documentary is Mike Jeffries, who was CEO of Abercrombie (ANF) for more than two decades, from 1992 to 2014. He was hired by Leslie Wexner, founder of the company’s former parent, Limited Brands, which also owned Victoria’s Secret. Jeffries tapped into a racy marketing playbook to sell an aspirational aesthetic of the “cool kid” (“the cool kid,” who plays rugby shirtless and wears that “all-American” look) that Jeffries defined as white, frat, and fit. Celebrities featured in the ads included Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence, and at the height of its popularity Abercrombie was worth more than $7 billion.

But the brand fell out of favour. Protests erupted over a T-shirt line branded race-insensitive. Jeffries admitted to being exclusionary. Y lawsuits began to pile up, including a High Court case in which he was found to have discriminated against a Muslim woman who wore a headscarf in a job interview. As Abercrombie struggled to respond to the decline of mall culture and the rise of e-commerce and fast fashion, Jeffries resigned.

Abercrombie, now under new leadership, boasts a more inclusive look and is seen as having evolved from its previous iteration.. Sales and profits increased last year. In a post on Instagram, she addressed the release of the film. “Although the problematic elements of that era have already been the subject of extensive and valid criticism over the years, we want to make it clear that these are actions, behaviors and decisions that would not be allowed or tolerated in the company now“, said.

Filmmaker Alison Klayman, who also directed the HBO documentary on Alanis Morissette jagged (Irregular), said in an interview that made the documentary to remind people that it wasn’t that long ago that this kind of corporate behavior existed. “Not everything is fixed, there’s a lot more work to be done,” she said, explaining that Abercrombie was a “blatant example of discrimination” in an already discriminatory fashion industry.

Morningstar retail analyst David Swartz agreed that despite changes in marketing and product mixmany clothing brands have a long way to go to reflect the diversity of their customers. “If you watch a fashion show for a luxury clothing brand, the models are still mostly slimmer than the average woman,” she said.

This article was translated by Andrea González