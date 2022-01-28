Abi-trade union agreement: here are the new rules for going to the bank from 1 February

Listen to the audio version of the article

With a text message, the website, an email, notices at the entrance to the branches, each bank will promptly inform customers of the obligation to have a green pass to access the offices starting from 1 February. As well as the possibility of using digital channels and mobile banking. In addition, until 28 February in the red and orange areas the appointment will return, except for the non-programmable needs of customers, only for cash transactions, in full compliance with the distancing, the quota of presences also in the white areas and the use of devices. This is what Abi and Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin defined yesterday in the agreement that updates the measures in the banking sector to safeguard the health and safety of workers and customers.

The minutes also require each bank to communicate to workers the methods chosen for checking the green pass and to take into account the time spent for this activity in scheduling tasks and organizing work. In the event of tensions, banks will give clear instructions to workers for their management, including the involvement of law enforcement agencies.

These measures were combined with the suspension of face-to-face training, the severe limitation of staff missions, the use of agile work in all cases where it is possible, the obligation for banks to equip staff with Ffp2 masks, to provide sanitization and presence of disinfectant gels. In addition, the possibility of holding workers’ assemblies remotely was extended.

As explained by Salvatore Poloni, president of the Abi Labor and Trade Union Affairs Committee, “measures were shared to continue to ensure the safe conduct of banking activities and support for the economy, also with reference to the start-up phase of the obligation for customers to possess Covid-19 green certifications to access banking, financial and postal services “. The general secretaries of Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin, Lando Maria Sileoni, Riccardo Colombani, Nino Baseotto, Fulvio Furlan and Emilio Contrasto underline “the important solutions identified by placing at the center the maximum protection of female workers in terms health and safety, especially with respect to the possible consequences related to control activities, with attention also to professional and economic findings. The agreement confirms the constant commitment to protect female and bank workers in this emergency phase, which has seen them guarantee an indispensable service for the country with professionalism, commitment and personal sacrifice “.