Abidal’s wife filed for divorce – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori, correspondent from Paris

New episode in the case of the attacked footballer: the former Barcelona defender confessed to having had an affair with Hamraoui. The wife will be heard by investigators who are thinking of revenge for a romantic relationship

New twist in the story of the soccer champion

Kheira Hamraoui, attacked and bolted on her legs two weeks ago as she was taken home after a dinner with her teammates and the staff of Paris Saint-Germain. Hayet Abidal, wife of the former champion of France and Barcelona’s Eric Abidal, announced that she had filed for divorce after her husband confessed to having an affair with Ms Hamraoui. Eric Abidal and Kheira Hamraoui met and dated when he was Barcelona’s sporting director and she the star of the women’s team. The name of the French champion appeared in the investigation in the aftermath of the attack, when investigators discovered that the sim card of the victim’s mobile phone was in the name of Eric Abidal.

And to make his name, evoking the trail of a revenge linked to the private life of Kheira Hamraoui, was also Aminata Diallo, the companion and friend of Hamraoui, who was driving the car when the two attackers arrived, they dropped the two women and they beat Hamraoui screaming and so you go to bed with married men ?. Aminata Diallo was arrested and spent a day and a night in a cell, suspected of having organized the attack to take her friend’s place in the following Sunday’s match against Real Madrid. He convinced the policemen that he had nothing to do with it, even when he told of the phone call he witnessed, the day after the attack, between Kheira Hamraoui and Eric Abidal. The champion asked Abidal if his wife Hayet was capable of harming her, and he learned of the beating.

Hayet Abidal asked to be questioned by the Versailles prosecutor’s office, to dispel rumors of his involvement in the attack. Eric Abidal will also be questioned soon. Their lawyers point out that their names entered the investigation purely by chance, due to the cell phone, and that they have nothing to do with the beating. Meanwhile, the affair is causing a strong crisis within the team, which until now was unbeaten but lost last Sunday’s match against Olympique Lyonnais 6-1. Meanwhile Aminata Diallo receives the solidarity of Kylian Mbapp, who posted a photo on Instagram with her and other PSG champions on the occasion of the presentation evening of the comic dedicated to him.