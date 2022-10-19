Abigail Breslin, from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, reveals having suffered mistreatment in her relationship and having post-traumatic stress: “He hit me every day” | People

The actress Abigail Breslin (New York, 26 years old) wanted to take advantage of the celebration in October of the Month of Awareness of Gender Violence in the United States to reveal how she also suffered abuse for almost two years. “Everything started perfectly, she was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety, and the relationship subsequently turned violent,” she writes in a post on her Instagram profile, to her more than half a million followers, and tagged #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth.

the protagonist of Little Miss Sunshine He explains in the same publication how he suffered beatings every day and had to pretend that everything was normal in his relationship. “He beat me every day, locked me in rooms and forced me to pretend that everything was fine and normal while dealing with very serious injuries … Injuries that most people did not even see,” laments Breslin.

The interpreter, who at just 10 years old (she is now 26) gave life to the adorable Olive in Little Miss Sunshine, assures that since the end of that relationship in which he suffered mistreatment, he lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, which has improved, according to what he assures, two years after his breakup. “I felt so unworthy of someone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. He felt he deserved less than dirt. I was sure there must be something inherently wrong with me.”

Breslin also describes in her story as a victim of gender violence what tricks she used to hide the injuries and how she felt during the period of abuse. “I used concealer and a heavy layer of foundation to hide each and every bruise, because somehow, I still cared about this person,” he laments. “Those two years are the ones in which I have felt the most alone”, adds the actress of zombieland.

In addition to sharing her experience as a battered woman – “the physical injuries were also accompanied by a host of humiliations and harsh verbal abuse,” she says -, Breslin wanted to take advantage of the publication to thank the friends and family who helped her in all that time. . “I am beyond grateful for the support of my family and friends, who played a vital and invaluable role in helping me get out of this horrible situation. I will always be indebted to the people closest to me, not only for helping me, but for believing in me.”

It is not the first time that Breslin has confessed to a violent situation in his life. In 2017, the actress from scream queens He also revealed through his social networks that he was a victim of sexual abuse, and that his aggressor was someone close to him. “You are not obligated to have sex with someone you are in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not a consent “, she expressed in that publication, to finish off with a clear:” I knew my aggressor “.

Breslin, who explains that he still suffers from nightmares and that he feels that he is still healing from the abuse he suffered, acknowledges that he is currently experiencing a sweet moment on a sentimental level. “I am now in a wonderful, healthy, happy, amazing relationship with my fiancé,” he writes. The actress has been in a relationship since 2017 with Ira Kunyansky, a 31-year-old man of Russian origin who lives in California (USA). The actress, used to sharing photos on her social networks of the two in an affectionate attitude, announced last February that the couple had gotten engaged.