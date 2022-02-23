Abigail Breslin is engaged to Ira Kunyansky; she looks at her diamond ring

After five years of romance, abigail breslin wants to take the next step, because before the marriage proposal of Ira Kunyanskythe star of ‘Zombieland’ responded with a resounding ‘yes’.

It was on Tuesday, February 22, through her own Instagram account, that the 25-year-old actress confirmed the happy news that there is a wedding at the door.

From what can be seen in the images posted by Abigail and Ira, the proposal occurred at Geoffrey’s Malibu, in California, where the lovers enjoyed a meal by the sea.

“He said yes!” Kunyansky wrote in his social profile, next to a photo album that shows them eating lobster, and in which they also appear embracing and smiling on the beach.

Abigail Breslin with her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky at a dinner inside the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

In the portraits, the bride raises her hand to show the camera the engagement ring given to her by Ira, 31, whom she began dating in early 2017.

It is also observed that everything happened in a very relaxed atmosphere, since both were dressed jeans and black t-shirts.

For Breslin, the idea of ​​​​joining her partner in marriage is the most natural, because on her Instagram account she showed in detail the diamond ring she received, along with the message “It was like, ‘duh’. #Engagedall”.

In April of last year, when the lovebirds celebrated their anniversary, Ira wrote the following on her social account: “I don’t know where I would be without you baby! Happy 4 years together! I love you my angel.”

And in a recent tribute to Ira, on the occasion of his birthday, Abigail referred to him as “the one and the only one”, and also said that he was the love of her life, and “a perfect angel for a boyfriend”. “Life would be very uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe.”

Without a doubt, the love is deep between this little couple who will soon begin to write their vows and plan the wedding. !! Congratulations!!

