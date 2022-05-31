Abigail Breslin joins the drama Miranda’s Victim

According to Deadline, the actress will participate with Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland in the judicial drama titled ‘Miranda’s Victim’. The film will be directed by Michelle Danner from a screenplay by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber, with production just beginning in New Jersey.

Based on real events, the protagonist is Trish WeirBreslinwho in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernest Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, the life of trish is destroyed by the legal system of USA when he activates a law that transforms the nation.

Wilson will play Lawrence Turoffthe prosecutor of the country who convinces trish to testify and help her bring her attacker to justice; with Garcia as the defense attorney Alvin Mooree, who is in charge of the case of Miranda; Y Sutherland like the judge wrenwho condemns Miranda for the violation of Weir.

Danner and Kolber produce the film together with Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri, with Navesink River Productions as producer involved. As she stated Danner:

“The first time I read the fascinating script for George Kolber and I learned about the experience of trishmoved and inspired me. Miranda’s Victim It places us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and a national civil liberties movement.”