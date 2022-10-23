Abigail Breslin (‘Little Miss Sunshine’) announces that she is getting married by sharing her diamond ring

Although we still remember her for her adorable role as Olive Hoover in Little Miss Sunshinethe truth is that many years ago the actress abigail breslin She stopped being a girl to become a woman.

At 25 years old, the interpreter he just announced that he is getting married with her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than five years. This has been announced by Breslin herself through her Instagram account, where she has been very happy sharing various images of the moment of her request.

Fiancee with a ring of more than 100,000 dollars

The actress, who wanted to share her happiness with her more than half a million followers on social networks, first published an image of the expensive diamond ring with whom her partner had asked her to marry. In fact, as confirmed by Insider, this ring could exceed $130,000.

Without further explanation about what happened, Breslin limited himself to writing the following in the publication of the close-up of his engagement ring: “I was like… ‘obvious’. #Fiancee.”

Shortly after, the interpreter of films such as zombieland Y Anne’s decision, also wanted to show what the moment of the request was like in a beautiful setting. And it is that her boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, chose to ask him the big question in a deserted beach, in the light of the stars. The gesture of the actress at this moment says it all, because Abigail Breslin herself was speechless.

Now, the actress is undoubtedly enjoying these dream moments for her, after getting engaged to her boyfriend. In fact, it seems that she herself has not yet assumed that she will soon be a married woman and don’t stop bragging about it on their social networks.

She did so a few days ago, publishing a beautiful snapshot with her new fiancé: “My new role as hateful fiancée who keeps posting things about her request, now in theaters”.

Her future husband, Ira Kunyansky, a businessman of Russian origin, also wanted to share some of the beautiful photos after the request, in which we can see the actress visibly moved. In them, both appear hugging each other and showing the engagement ring.

The networks of the actress have been flooded with thousands of congratulatory comments about the link by friends, colleagues and many fans, who have been very happy. Among them, some as well known as the actors Taylor Lautner, Elle Fanning, Sarah Hyland or Bella Thorne.