Abigail Breslin, star of “Little Miss Sunshine”, reveals that she suffered abuse for 2 years

Breslin’s life was not easy after that movie, for extra-professional reasons: in 2017 she already said that an ex-boyfriend had raped her



He acknowledges that he always had the unconditional support of family and friends who helped him get out of that



“He beat me frequently, locked me in a room and forced me to pretend that everything was normal despite my deep injuries,” he says.

Abigail Breslin, protagonist of the film “Little Miss Sunshine” has reported in his account Instagram who lived for two years in a relationship physical and sexual abuse in which her abuser regularly beat her and locked her in a room.

Breslin, now 26 years old, has had an irregular career in the cinema after the success of that independent film he shot when he was ten years old and which recounts the determination of a girl who insists on participating in a children’s beauty contest, with her peculiar family full of almost extravagant characters that turns to her.

Last Sunday -although the media picked it up today- he published on his Instagram account (abbienormal9) that wanted to launch a “massive warning” about sexist violence and sexual abuse, of which she feels “a survivor”, and encourages anyone affected to call a helpline.

It recounts a typical path of a relationship that “started perfectly” and in which your partner “he took advantage of (her) innocence and then turned violent.” “He beat me frequently, locked me in a room and forced me to pretend that everything was normal despite my deep injuries,” he says.

Along with this, there was the psychological abuse: “Endless contempt and verbal abuse (…) I felt ugly and hated, as if I deserved something less than garbage (…) That I was a whore, a problem, a stupid useless, ridiculous, unreasonable and unlovable. It was the loneliest two years I’ve ever lived. “

But acknowledges that he always had the unconditional support of relatives and friends who helped her get out of it because they believed her, and today she proclaims that she is engaged to a man “in a wonderful, healthy, happy and incredible relationship”, and this despite the fact that she has nightmares from time to time.