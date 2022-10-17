Abigail Breslin, the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, reveals that she was a victim of gender-based violence: “He hit me regularly”

For several years, October has been Domestic Violence Awareness Month, or DVAM, and that is the framework that has been chosen actress Abigail Breslin who despite her successful career many fans still remember for her memorable role as the young protagonist of Little Miss Sunshine, to talk about the abusive relationship you have been a victim of.

The 26-year-old interpreter has announced that she was dating a man who made her suffer every second she was by her side and in a post on Instagram, where she has just over 530,000 followers, she has made her case known. “As a survivor of gender violence I feel compelled to write a little about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for almost two years.”

As she explains, since she was “so in love” at first, everything “was perfect”. However, she continues, her abuser “took advantage” of her “innocence and naivete” and “very soon” the relationship turned “violent” against her. “He regularly beat me, locked me in rooms and forced me to pretend that everything was fine and normal while dealing with intense injuries, which most people didn’t want to see,” he stresses.

Abigail, who has subsequently participated in hits such as zombieland or the series scream queenshas revealed that used “concealer and a lot of makeup to hide each and every one of the bruises” because strangely he still cared about this man, as well as that all that physical attack was accompanied by “a plethora of humiliations, humiliations and verbal abuse”.

She admits that she felt “ugly and hated” and that she deserved “less than trash.” “I was sure that there must be something inherently wrong with me,” she confesses, as well as that I was “a bitch, a problem, a stupid, a useless, a ridiculous and an overly sensitive and unpleasant girl.” “The two years in which I have felt the most alone,” she adds.





That is why she is so grateful for the unconditional support of her family and friends, to whom she is always “indebted” for believing in her. Now, ensure she feels “wonderful, healthy, happy and incredibly well” with her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky, although there are nights when he has “nightmares”. “I’m still healing,” she admits, as she hopes this step she’s taken will help other women understand that she “can get out” of these abusive relationships.