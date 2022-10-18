Abigail Breslin went public with her experience in an abusive relationship

Actress Abigail Breslin, remembered for her leading role in “Little Miss Sunshine”, detailed the hell she lived with a couple who used to mistreat her.

Breslin took to her Instagram and in her most recent update posted the story. “Caveat! October is the month to raise awareness about domestic violence and I wanted to share my story », she advanced in the description of the post.

“I was in an abusive relationship for almost two years. Everything started perfectly, I was very much in love, but my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and little by little the situation turned violent, “said the artist in her letter.

Next, the actress stressed that this aggressor used to lock her up and beat her. In addition, she was forced to hide severe injuries and, as happens in this type of situation, pretend that everything was going normally.

was able to get over it

“I used to hide the bruises with foundation and concealer because I somehow cared about this person. All this was accompanied by humiliation, judgments and very strong verbal abuse. I felt unworthy of being loved, ugly and hated. I thought I deserved less than dirt, I was sure something was inevitably wrong with me, convinced I was stupid, troublesome, hypersensitive, ridiculous, unlovable bitch… Those two years were the loneliest of my life,” she continued.

Also, luckily Abigail Breslin was able to get out of this whole situation with the support of friends and family. However, she specified that she suffers from “complex post-traumatic stress” and that although she is much better she sometimes has nightmares. Even that from time to time there are things that can remind you of this terrible situation. On the other hand, she found her better half in Ira Kunyansky, with whom she was linked for the first time in 2017 and have been engaged since last February, detailed People magazine. In her post, she described her union with the aforementioned as “healthy, wonderful and happy”.

“My friends and family played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me through this situation, I will be forever grateful to them for not only assisting me, but for believing in me,” she added.