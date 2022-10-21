Abigail Breslin: who is the actress’s boyfriend | United States Celeb | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Who is the boyfriend of the Abigail Breslin? The protagonist of the film “Little Miss Sunshine” He revealed on his Instagram account that he lived in a terrible relationship for two years, where he was the victim of psychological, physical and sexual abuse. However, the actress has managed to get out of that hell and she has found an “angel” named Ira Kunyanski, with whom she has wedding plans.

In the Month of Awareness of Gender Violence, which is celebrated in October in the United States, the 26-year-old actress detailed in her account that she had a relationship that made her suffer.

“He regularly beat me, locked me in rooms and forced me to pretend everything was fine and normal while dealing with intense injuries, which most people didn’t want to see.” detailed. The situation was so violent that “I had to use concealer and lots of foundation to hide each and every bruise”.

However, in the process of healing himself from that torment, he has managed to find true love. She knows who her fiancé is.

WHO IS ABIGAIL BRESLIN’S BOYFRIEND?

Abigail Breslin’s boyfriend is Ira Kunyanski, 31, with whom he has a four-year relationship and got engaged on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The proposal occurred at Geoffrey’s Malibu, in California, where the lovers enjoyed a meal by the sea.

Ira Kunyanski and Abigail Breslin when they got engaged in February 2022 (Photo: Ira Kunyanski/Instagram)

“He said yes!” Kunyanski wrote on his Instagram account, where he has just over 2,000 followers. The couple has posted many photos of them appearing together at concerts and film industry events. Breslin first posted a photo with him in November 2017.

Ira Kunyanski and Abigail Breslin (Photo: Ira Kunyanski/Instagram)

What does Ira Kunyanski do for a living?

Kunyanski works in the travel industry and doesn’t attract much attention. In the photos that the young man has uploaded on his social network, it can be seen that he is also a sports lover and describes himself as a connoisseur of cryptocurrencies.

Ira Kunyanski is Abigail Breslin’s boyfriend (Photo: Ira Kunyanski/Instagram)

How did you help Abigail Breslin?

The actress said that, after experiencing the violent relationship, she found Ira Kunyanski, who became the love of his life, a “Angel”. “I am now in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiancé. My C-PTSD (Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is much better than it was in the first 2-3 years after my abusive relationship”.

Ira Kunyanski and Abigail Breslin have been in a relationship for more than four years (Photo: Ira Kunyanski/Instagram)

