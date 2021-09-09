Abigail Hill, the favorite / The rivalry with Sarah Churchill and the friendship with Queen Anne Stuart

Who is Abigail Masham?

Abigail Hill was the “favorite” of Queen Anne Stuart of England protagonist of the love triangle with Sarah Churchill, known as Lady Marlborough. Their story is told in the film “The favoriteDirected by Yorgos Lanthimos and nominated for 12 Academy Awards starring actresses Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz respectively in the roles of Anna Stuart, Abigail Masham and Sarah Churchill Duchess of Marlborough. Abigail arrives at the court of the Sovereign of England thanks to Lady Marlborough unaware that that woman would have been the cause of the end of her special friendship with the Queen. Abigail, in fact, conquers the heart of Queen Anne Stuart tired of Sarah’s haughty and predominant character. The fact is that, with the arrival of Abigail at court, the power of the Marlborough family falls into ruin: her husband John Churchill, in fact, in 1710 is ousted from the service of the queen, while Sarah is deprived of all the noble titles. But it doesn’t end there, as Sarah Churchill and her husband John Churchill are also expelled from court.

To mark the end of the friendship between Anna Stuart and Sarah Churchill also differences of various kinds. Now for Miss Morley and Miss Freeman, the nicknames of Anna and Sarah, it’s time to get away. In the queen’s heart there is only room for Abigail Masham.

Abigail Masham, Queen Anne Stuart’s favorite

The arrival of Abigail Masham at the court of the Queen of England Anna Stuart revolutionizes the entire structure. The Queen is kidnapped by the young lady who, in a very short time, wins her heart by replacing Sarah Churchill, known as Lady Marlborough, who is expelled from court losing all the noble titles. In reality, it was Abigail, a friend of the Tory minister, Robert Harley, who pushed Queen Anne Stuart to cut enemy Sarah Churchill out of court. In 1711, in fact, Queen Anne Stuart strips the Duchess of all official positions, but Sarah takes away the fixtures and fittings of her apartment with her before leaving the court.

The rivalry between Sarah and Abigail and the love triangle with Queen Anne Stuart has thrilled generations after generations as we are talking about three women of power in an England in full economic development. The rivalry between Sarah Churchill and Abigail Masham also became the subject of the press attracting the attention of many female journalists including Mary Astell considered the first feminist in England and Delarivier Manley, the first political journalist.

