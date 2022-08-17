Abinader acknowledges that the Ámbar highway has not started despite its announcements

Santo Domingo, DR.

When speaking of Santiago and the works carried out by his administration in that province, President Luis Abinader He acknowledged that despite the announcements they have made, the construction of the Ámbar Highway has not yet begun.

This project was the first to be announced under the public-private partnership. was declared of public interest in March 2021 covered by Resolution 03-2021, issued by the National Council of Public-Private Partnerships (CNAPP). The highway was planned to start in the second quarter of 2021.

This work was announced by President Abinader for the first time in August 2020.

According to the president, the work has not been able to start because the government is not willing to carry out failed operations such as the “Samaná highway”.

“Of all the works announced for Santiago 9 months ago, the only one that we have not yet been able to start, and I want to acknowledge it, is the Ámbar Highway, because this government is not willing to carry out failed or poorly executed operations, such as the Samaná that condemned Dominicans for years to an unfair and disproportionate shadow toll”, he said.

He also indicated that his government wants to do “many things, but do them well. Our attachment to the law leads us to be cautious and to respect the procedures, even knowing that this can sometimes lengthen the time”.

Similarly, and when referring to the actions of his government in electrical energy, electricity, he recalled that an emergency tender was held for the construction of two generating plants from electricity to natural gas in Manzanillo, province of Montecristi.

The first of 400 MW that “will be generating from September this year” and the second is 800 MW, which “includes the construction of the first natural gas storage and distribution terminal in the northern region of the country.”

“In the same status is the Manzanillo project: Tendered and awarded the largest power generation plant in the country with its fuel tank that will provide great energy security to the northern region. In addition, the shipyard project has been awarded and the new dock is in tender, ”he said.