Abinader and Danilo talk for a while at the wake of the mother of Temo and José Montás

The President of the Republic Luis Abinader attended this Saturday morning to the wake of the mother of the mayor of San Cristóbal, José Monyou areand the vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party, Juan Temístocles Montás.

During his visit to the funeral home La Esperanza, in San Cristóbal, the president coincided with former Dominican president Danilo Medina, with whom he talked for about half an hour. It is unknown what topics were discussed in her talk.

Abigail, who traveled to San Cristóbal this Saturday as part of his weekend presidential agendawas accompanied by Tony Raful, ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Italy and the current Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

At the funeral of Mercedes Domínguez, who would be 101 years oldhave attended personalities such as the presidential candidate for the PLD, Domínguez Brito and the former Minister of Education.

The information of the death was confirmed on Friday night by Mayor José Montás.

“With deep pain and sadness, he reported that my dear and adored mother has just passed away.Doña Mercedes Domínguez ”, he wrote on social networks.

president’s agenda

As part of his tour of San Cristóbal, President Abinader will begin his agenda with a supervisory visit to the “First You” conference of the General Directorate of Strategies and Special Programs of the Presidency (Propeep) in Palenque.

Subsequently, will lead the presentation of the Palenque beach rearrangement and regeneration project, and will give the first palazo for the construction of the Palenque pier.

Later, will hold a meeting with the caseteros and fishermen of Palenque beachand then he will meet with onion growers in the area.

In addition, it will supervise the Asphalting Plan of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), in the Mirapley neighborhood.

Later, the head of state will preside over the property deed delivery ceremony at the Juan Bautista Valdez Stadium of Savannah Palenque.

To end your tour in Palenque, the president will hold a lunch with 300 young people community, entrepreneurs, athletes, civil society, students and professionals.

In the municipality of Yaguate, the governor will give the first peck of the Nizao river restructuring and recovery project, the start of the Las Barías reservoir recovery plan and the start of the reconstruction of the Yaguate – Valdesia Dam road section.

President Abinader will conclude his agenda on Saturday with a conversation with 200 women entrepreneurs from the municipality of Yaguate, in the José Francisco Peña Gómez roof.