Abinader and Duque sign 6 agreements – Colombia will help the country in PN reform and national security

Under the radiant sun and in front of the steps of the National Palace, President Luis Abinader yesterday formally received his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, who made an official visit to the country to “strengthen the ties of friendship, cooperation and economic development” between the two. nations through six agreements.

In his speech after signing a joint declaration, President Abinader said that after the agreements, relations between the two nations will be more positive.

While the South American president said that the Dominican Republic will have the “unrestricted” support of the Colombian government, to strengthen police reform and other investment and trade advances.

Duque also announced his commitment to support President Abinader’s “security strategy” and that he was aware of his frontal purpose against organized crime and drug trafficking, “with results that are eloquent and speak for themselves.”

In turn, Abinader stressed that since “there were problems in supplying the coal for the Punta Catalina plants, due to supply problems, he called President Duque who helped them.”

Regarding the Punta Catalina plants, Duque pointed out that what was done opened the doors for Colombia to play a fundamental role in the energy security of the Dominican Republic.

“With our agencies and companies you will have an ally to increase sustainable production and make prices more affordable for Dominican citizens,” said Duque.

They sign agreements

The heads of state signed six agreements, which were also signed by the ministers of the delegations of Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

The first agreement seeks to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of the hydrocarbon industry. The second establishes police inter-institutional cooperation to join forces, prevent and fight crime and terrorism.

While the third agreement deals with a memorandum of understanding on public administration and training.

The fourth is a card concerning sports, with the goal of fostering your relationship on the field of sports areas, including baseball.

They also agreed on another agreement on migration, to implement mechanisms for migratory mobility and information exchanges.

military honors

During the reception ceremony for President Duque on the front esplanade of the National Palace, the military honors corresponding to his high investiture were performed, which consisted of the presidential wake-up call, 21 artillery shots and later the interpretation of the national anthems of both countries. .

Likewise, the rulers proceeded to the Military Review Pass and the presentation of their respective delegations in the room of the Governing Council.

Award

After the signing of the bilateral agreements, both leaders awarded each other awards.

The decoration that the Dominican Government awarded to President Duque was the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella, in the Grade of Grand Cross Gold Plate.

And the decoration granted by the Government of Colombia to President Abinader is the Boyacá Order, in the Great Collar Degree. The official acts included a lunch.

At the end of the events at the National Palace, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon, the Colombian ruler and his entourage visited the Altar of the Fatherland, where they placed a floral offering.

They then moved to the National Congress, where they were received by the presidents of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco.

return to your country

The president of the South American country arrived in Dominican territory on Thursday around 11:00 at night through the José Francisco Peña Gómez Las Américas International Airport.

Duque had planned his return to Colombia last night.

KNOW

Delegation that represented country

Members.

The Dominican delegation was made up of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla; Administrative of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez; Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor Bisonó; Sports, Francisco Camacho; Public Administration, Darío Castillo, and Ambassador to Colombia, Julio Cordero, and others.