Abinader announces aid of $1,000 for each damaged task in 7 provinces

President Luis Abinader revisited several areas affected by Hurricane Fiona, with a view to continuing to promote aid from the Executive Power to help the recovery of those regions after the onslaught of the atmospheric phenomenon several weeks ago.

During those tours, Abinader announced a thousand pesos plan for each damaged task for the recovery of agriculture; During a meeting with farmers in the Government of the María Trinidad Sánchez province, the president reported that this is equivalent to a Financial Package of 5,490 million pesos.

The plan includes a fund of RD$2,500 million for the Agricultural Bank “whose execution begins immediately for all agricultural producers affected by the storm”, which is equivalent to a financial package of RD$5,490 million. Losses due to the impact are estimated at more than RD$7,000 million in rural roads and bridges, and more than one million crops and pastures, especially in the provinces of La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor and Samaná, where the damage to housing, infrastructure and agriculture have been substantial.

The ten initiatives of the “comprehensive rapid response plan” announced by President Abinader include the delivery of RD$1,000 to each producer, by affected cultivation task, including cattle farms; limited direct support up to 300 tasks per beneficiary; and will be delivered through the associations of each agricultural sector, supervised by the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Zero rate financing

Zero-rate financing is also included for all producers who request it for the reestablishment and rehabilitation of crops and farms, with grace periods subject to the nature of the crop and without any other condition than having been affected by the storm; what’s more, the restructuring of current debts with Banco Agrícola, without payment of interest and long terms; and facilities for producers with private bank loans who wish to transfer their debts to benefit from the conditions offered by Bagricola.

Likewise, the initiative provides for the construction and reconstruction of 800 kilometers of neighborhood and parcel roads, free preparation of 200,000 tasks and the creation of brigades for the removal of debris, tree pruning and conditioning of farms. Also, delivery of planting materials: 3.5 million cocoa plants, 3 million coffee seedlings, 400 thousand coconut plants, 8 million banana strains, cassava and sweet potato cuttings, fruit plants, vegetable and legume seeds , among others About Cocoa

President Abinader reported that it is estimated that the hurricane destroyed more than 80% of the areas dedicated to cocoa cultivation, some 300 thousand tasks planted in the Eastern region.

In addition, he explained that considering that the old cocoa plantations have been the most damaged, the plan has set itself the goal of renovating and rehabilitating at least 100,000 tasks for this crop, “which would have a great impact on income and the economy. of thousands of families from all these provinces.”

The head of state said that, in Verón, La Altagracia province, around the 80% of houses affected after Hurricane Fiona.

Leading a meeting at the Church of Jesus Christ for the Nations, with different state institutions and different sectors of civil society to give continuity to the restoration plan in the affected communities after the passage of Hurricane Fiona, the president emphasized what he has said since the first day “not a single one is going to be left home without fixing that has been affected”.

Likewise, he announced that after the hurricane is resolved, infrastructure problems that affect the different communities of Verón, the community with the highest urban growth in the entire Dominican Republic, will be addressed.

asphalt and sidewalks

As for paving, the official said that joint work will be carried out with the neighborhood associations and the city council to identify the main streets that should be paved, and the construction of sidewalks and curbs where they do not exist, and said that perhaps could be accelerating the asphalt process in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Works, the Punta Cana group and resources from the Executing Committee for Tourist Area Infrastructures (Ceiztur) that may be available before the end of the year.

He also thanked civil society for working together for their communities. “That’s what makes a strong society and this way we can get out of the problems faster, as we are doing in the entire eastern and northeastern region where we were affected,” Abinader emphasized.

IN POINTS

San Rafael del Yuma.

During his visit to San Rafael del Yuma, Abinader instructed to continue reinforcing aid through the Social Assistance Plan and the Social Policy Cabinet to bring more food and household items to those who need them, in coordination with all institutions, such as the Ministry of Housing, Customs and Agriculture.

The damages.

In the report of the damage recorded in San Rafael del Yuma and surrounding areas, 1,703 homes are recorded to be completely rebuilt, another 1,203 homes partially impacted and 500 almost completely destroyed.

Other provinces.

Also, although to a lesser extent, Abinader said that the plan includes the provinces of Monte Plata, Duarte and María Trinidad Sánchez, which have suffered the impact of the hurricane, especially in their agriculture.