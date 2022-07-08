Abinader appoints Miguel Ceara Hatton in Environment and Pavel Isa in Economy

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader appointed economist Miguel Ceara Hatton tonight as Minister of the Environment, a position that had been vacant since the assassination of Orlando Jorge Mera.

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, was provisionally and honorarily appointed to the position.

The economist Miguel Ceara Hatton was serving as Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, where he took office on August 16, 2020 before the beginning of the administration of President Luis Abinader.

While Pavel Isa Contreras was appointed as the new Minister of Economy, Planning and Development. The new minister already worked in the institution but with the rank of deputy minister of Planning and Public Investment.

The presidential provision is contained in decree 361-22, communicated by the president from his account on the social network Twitter. Contrary to previous occasions, the decree was not sent to the media and was not distributed through the communication channels of the Presidency with the journalists who cover the National Palace.

The Abinader administration now has yet to define the new minister of the Presidency, given the license requested by businessman Lisandro Macarrulla, who stepped down from the position when his son was accused in the case of alleged corruption called Medusa.

Environment

On June 6 of this year, Orlando Jorge Mera, Minister of the Environment, was assassinated in his office. His aggressor was his childhood friend, Fausto Miguel Cruz, who is now serving preventive detention for the murder.

Who assumes the position, Ceara Hatton, served between September 2003 and June 2011 as the national coordinator of the Human Development Office of the United Nations Development Program.

Also between 2002 and 2003 he was the director of International Organizations in the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs (SRE) and also served as advisor to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs on trade issues, with the rank of ambassador.

Economy, Planning and Development

The main function of this ministry is to lead and coordinate the process “of formulation, management, monitoring and evaluation of macroeconomic and sustainable development policies.”