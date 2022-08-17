Abinader attacks the opposition and the public asks him for “four more years” with hubbub

Santiago, DR.

The phrase “four more years” It began to be heard loudly in the La Restauración room, the main one of the Gran Teatro del Cibao, when President Luis Abinader compared the work he has done at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), with the announcement of the construction of three extensions university, with the one carried out by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in his years of management.

President Abinader said that in terms of higher education, his management is developing, in just two years, the largest expansion ever seen by the UASD with construction projects in Hato Mayor, La Vega, Azua, Cotuí, Santiago Rodríguez, Neyba and Bani.

“It is understandable that the opposition does not believe that we are building three extensions of the UASD with the same budgetat current prices, than what they spent only on the construction of the UASD parking lot in Santo Domingo in 2011,” said the head of state in his speech on Tuesday.

And then he added something else to his comparison: “Or that the expansion of the Metro to Los Alcarrizos costs 25% less per linear kilometer than it did 15 years ago. This is change.”

With those words, most of the public stood up and applauded him constantly, until they began to chant the phrase with the request for a presidential re-nomination.