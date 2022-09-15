Abinader authorizes tailings dam for Barrick Gold

President Louis Abinader authorized the extension of the Montenegrin Tax Zonemining area where it operates Barrick Gold Pueblo Viejo in the Sánchez Ramírez province, “for the installation of a co-disposal facility for tailings and rocks without economic value”better known as tails dam.

The head of the executive branch expanded the Montenegro Fiscal Reserve in 3,115.47 mining hectares to make possible the tails dam and, in addition, allow the “installation of auxiliary facilities to assist the operations of the Pueblo Viejo Mine”, going from occupying 4,880 hectares to 7,995.47.

The provision is contained in decree 270-22with which Pueblo Viejo Dominicana Jersey 2 Limited was awarded a term 36 months to carry out and present the environmental impact and feasibility studies of the project of the new co-disposal facility, estimated necessary for the maintenance of the Pueblo Viejo Mine.



https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/14/mapa-image-18111653-ddc72274.jpg Map of the Montenegrin Fiscal Reserve area.

Said period may be extended for an additional 24 months, in the event that the company cannot carry it out and present it due to force majeure or an unforeseen event.

The conditioning

The document conditions the work to the approval of the Ministry of Energy and Mines. In the event that this institution establishes that the construction of the co-disposal facility would be impossible or counterproductive, or that Pueblo Viejo Dominicana does not comply with the aforementioned requirements, the decree will be without legal effect and the geographical limits of the Montenegro Fiscal Reserve will return to the previous extension.

The feasibility study It must contain technical estimates of findings and definitions regarding the impossibility or inconvenience of using the current long-term tailings deposit storage location and its effect on the sustainability or productivity of the project, and comparison of the level of scope of the possible area options for construction purposes and careful projection of capital expenditures to carry out the expansion.

Also, the detailed projection of the reasonable operating expenses attributable to the new co-disposal facility for the maintenance of the operations of the Pueblo Viejo Mine, during the construction phase of the expansion assets. Likewise, it must include a detailed projection of the cash flow of Pueblo Viejo Dominicana Jersey 2 and the Dominican State, under different price scenarios.

The aforementioned studies “must be carried out with strict care to fully respect the communities and inhabitants of the areas in which they will be carried out.” In case of obtaining the approval of the authorities, the relocation of the communities is contemplated.

Environmentalist opposes Environmentalist Luis Carvajal considered it absurd for the mining company to insist on building a wet tail dam due to the dangers it implies. Carvajal assures that the country will inherit an environmental liability that was not taken into account in the contract since the cost of maintaining the dam will grow over the years.