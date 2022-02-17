Abinader before the conflict in Russia and Ukraine: “Let’s hope that God has mercy on us”

While international eyes are aware of the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine and the possibility of an invasion by the former, President Luis Abinader also expressed concern regarding this problem.

During his participation in an activity of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), the head of state stated that a warlike conflict would further exacerbate the economic crisisfrom which the world has been recovering since the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

“Now we have a military crisis that We hope God has mercy on us and the world to avoid any situation that is going to have very negative human consequences for us, because a war always leaves great victims, in addition to the economic consequences,” Abinader spoke when taking the floor and talking about the projects he has for the Uasd.

The president’s statements come weeks after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement urging both nations, as well as the United States (USA) avoid a confrontation that would bring “consequences of great proportions”.

“In keeping with our traditional vocation to respect public international law and the search for peaceful solutions to disputes, the Dominican Government calls on our allies and friends in Europe and the Americas, especially the United States and Russia, to lower the tension, to immediately withdraw military assets in the area in question and to seek a peaceful solution to this crisis, which respects the territorial integrity and security of all countries, especially Ukraine”, stated the document released to beginning of the month

This morning, the EFE news agency reported that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, considered that the threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia is “very high” and pointed to the possibility of it occurring in “a few days”.

Speaking to the press at the White House before leaving for the state of Ohio, Biden added in any case that “a solution through diplomatic channels is still possible.”