Abinader brings to UASD 8 projects for 200 classrooms and 20 laboratories

President Luis Abinader stated that the Government has at least eight projects in the pipeline, which involve the expansion and construction of several university campuses of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in different areas and regions of the country.

According to the information offered by the president during a ceremony that took place in the main hall of that university, these eight projects will result in a total of 202 new classrooms for the UASD and more than 20 laboratories.

“The only thing I have done is fulfill our duty and contribute with the support that the UASD needs and that I still consider insufficient…supporting this university was always on my mind before starting my political career and obviously before becoming president. ”, added the ruler.

During his dissertation, Abinader announced that four centers and three sub-centers will be built this year, among them in La Vega, Cotuí, Bahoruco and San Cristóbal; while he stated that they already have the land for the construction of the Santo Domingo East campus.

“My father was the only one of six siblings who was able to come to study here in the capital; at that time my grandmother chose him to come and he was able to come three years after he finished high school, because of the precariousness and at that time it was only here in the capital that he could study…and I know that It is still the reality of many of the people and families at this time,” said the president.

“We will be supporting the UASD every day, convinced that by supporting the UASD we support the real social and economic development of the Dominican Republic,” he said.

Amounts

Beyond informing that the works are in charge of the Ministry of Housing, Habitat and Buildings (MIVED), Abinader did not disclose the amounts of these works; However, when taking the floor, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt), Franklin García Fermín, stated that the extraordinary financial contributions made by President Abinader to the UASD amount to 2 thousand 220 million 517 thousand 321 pesos .

“To this sum is added that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology has contributed to the UASD through the payment of scholarships for master’s degrees and doctorates, and maintenance aid to deprived students, which amounts to 1,210 million, 875 thousand pesos ”, said the official.

García Fermín also reported that the Government has given the UASD more than 3,500 million pesos, in a period of 15 months, which is an “unprecedented figure.”

The principal acknowledges

The rector of the UASD, Emma Polanco, defining Abinader’s presence as a historical event, assured that “no president had come to tell us what he had for us.”

Polanco recalled that in August 2020, after being sworn in, President Abinader went to the Rectory offices to extend his hands to the university.

Recognition

During the activity, the head of state received recognition for his contributions to the academy, and said he felt pleased and honored for having fulfilled his duty as president with the support that the UASD needs and that he still considers insufficient.

KEYS



Get a standing ovation.

President Abinader received a standing ovation upon his arrival at the UASD when he was received by authorities, employees, professors and students.

The act.

The event was held in the Aula Magna of the Universidad Prmaria de América, an emblematic place for all university students throughout its 484 years of life.

Salary increase.

On January 17, the government gave the UASD RD$1.3 billion to cover operational needs and honor the payment of the second salary increase of 15% to the academy’s servers.