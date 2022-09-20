Abinader cancels trip to New York where he would speak before the UN assembly

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader canceled his trip to New York City, United States, where he would participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Although the president had postponed the trip for this Tuesday, on Monday morning he announced that the trip was postponed, without specifying for what date.

Through an audiovisual, published on his social networks, Abinader indicated that canceled the trip to supervise relief efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Fiona.

“This week I had on my agenda to speak before the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York City to present our vision on regional and world political issues, but given the effects caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona, it is my main duty to understand the needs and urgencies that are currently needed in the country, for this reason I have decided not to travel this week to New YorkI will stay in the country supervising the relief work in the areas affected by Fiona”, said Abinader

He also indicated that his main duty as president is to help and establish all the mechanisms necessary to “return to normality as soon as possible, repair the damage and be with my people.”

He expressed that during the rest of the week he will visit all the affected provinces, starting this Tuesday with visits to the affected areas of the provinces of La Altagracia, El Seibo and Hato Mayor.

These provinces, together with San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Espaillat and Samaná are on red alert being the most affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Likewise, 93.3% of Edeeste users in La Altagracia and La Romana do not have electricity due to the effects of the hurricane.

Authorities have so far reported one person deceased, 12, 485 displaced and two isolated communities.

As a result of Fiona’s passage, 2,497 homes have been affected and another 457 affected, of the total four homes were completely destroyed; other damage was reflected in four bridges, 128 branches of electrical circuits and three aqueducts.